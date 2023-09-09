Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis hammers successive ODI fifties

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis hammers successive ODI fifties

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 05:18 pm 2 min read

Kusal Mendis smoked his third ODI fifty against Bangladesh (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis scored a fine half-century against Bangladesh in the Super Fours Match 2 of the 2023 Asia Cup. Mendis showcased application on a challenging track and scored 50 off 73 balls. His knock was laced with six boundaries and a maximum. This was Mendis's 24th fifty in ODIs and second in successive games. Here we look at his stats.

A steady knock from Mendis

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Mendis arrived at number three after Dimuth Karunaratne departed for 18. The former joined forces with Pathum Nissanka (40) and stitched an important 74-run stand for the second wicket. While Mendis was watchful at the start, he kept finding the odd boundaries. He eventually fell prey to Shoriful Islam.

Here are his career stats

Mendis has been a vital part of SL's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2016. He has now raced to 3,092 runs in 109 games at an average of 31.87. His strike rate in the format read 84.57. The tally includes two tons besides 24 fifties. Mendis smoked a fiery 84-ball 92 against Afghanistan in his preceding outing.

How has he fared as a wicket-keeper?

Meanwhile, Mendis has been SL's designated keeper in the 50-over format for a while. As the designated keeper, he has compiled 906 runs in 31 ODIs at an average of 36.24. The tally includes eight fifties with his highest score being 92. Against Bangladesh, he has raced to 461 runs in 15 games at 35.46. The tally includes three fifties and a ton.

Sensational run of form in 2023

Mendis has been on a roll across formats in 2023. He has raced to 1,273 runs in 34 international innings 41.06, a tally that includes two tons and eight fifties. 586 of these runs have come in Tests at 58.60. In T20Is, he owns 211 runs at 35.16. 476 of his runs have come in ODIs at 31.73 (50s: 4).

Share this timeline