2nd ODI: England out to settle scores against New Zealand

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 03:16 pm 3 min read

NZ are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

England would look to bounce back, having suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the opening ODI against New Zealand. The Kiwi side displayed a comprehensive show and chased down 292 with ease. Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway starred with centuries. Several loopholes in the English bowling attack were exposed, a worrying sign for them ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the second ODI on September 10 (3:30pm IST). Notably, the pitch here supports pacers as they garner decent movement and bounce. The conditions will get better for batting as the game progresses. Spinners can also be effective in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand now have 44 wins and 41 defeats against the Brits in ODIs (NR: 4). Three of their games have ended in ties, including one in the 2019 WC final. England controversially won that game in the Super Over. At home, England have won 17 of their 33 ODIs against the Kiwis, losing 13 (NR: 2, Tie: 1).

England let down by bowlers

The home team put up a decent batting show in the opener with the likes of Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone scoring fifties. However, the bowling attack looked fragile with prominent names like Reece Topley and Adil Rashid leaking runs. Chris Woakes bowled an impressive opening spell. While Mitchell and Conway hammered centuries for NZ, Rachin Ravindra claimed three wickets.

A look at the Probable XIs

England (Probable XI): Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley. New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Here are the in-form players

Conway has an average and strike rate of 69.83 and 101.94, respectively, in ODIs this year. Mitchell has smoked three centuries in 13 ODI outings this year. Buttler has hammered 444 runs across seven ODIs this year at 74. Adil Rashid has claimed 15 wickets in just seven ODIs this year. Lockie Ferguson has 22 wickets in just 10 ODIs in England.

Here are the Fantasy XI options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (captain), Will Young, Devon Conway (vice-captain), Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Rachin Ravindra, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, and Gus Atkinson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Liam Livingstone, Daryl Mitchell (vice-captain), Matt Henry, Chris Woakes, and Gus Atkinson.

