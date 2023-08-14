Steve Finn retires from cricket at 34: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall August 14, 2023 | 04:34 pm 3 min read

England fast bowler Steve Finn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The right-arm pacer represented the England cricket team between 2010 and 2017. Finn also claimed three Ashes titles with England and was a prominent name in the domestic circuit. The 34-year-old had signed up for Sussex last year, but a knee injury forced him to hang his boots.

Here's the official statement

"I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it," said Finn while announcing his retirement. "I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future."

A look at his Test career

Finn made his international debut in 2010 during a Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He went on to play 36 Tests for England and took 125 wickets at 30.40 (5 five-wicket hauls). Finn also represented England in 69 ODIs and 21 T20Is, having taken 102 and 27 wickets, respectively. He finished with 570 First-Class, 201 List A, and 176 T20 wickets.

Fitness issues, poor form marred Finn's international career

Finn played his last international game back in 2017. It was the Lord's Test against South Africa. Perpetual injuries and poor form kept him away from international cricket thereafter. Notably, Finn played his last professional match during the 2023 One-Day Cup.

Finn owns three Ashes titles

Finn first made the cut for the coveted Ashes series during the 2010/11 series in Australia. Notably, England claimed their first Ashes series win in Australia since 1986/87. Finn took 14 wickets from three Tests at 33.14. Finn was also a part of England's Ashes-winning sides in 2013 (home) and 2015 (home). During the 2015 edition, he registered his career-best bowling figures (6/79, Birmingham).

Finn took a hat-trick in 2015 World Cup

In 2015, Finn entered the record books with a special hat-trick. He attained the feat against England's opening encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup against hosts Australia. Finn dismissed Brad Haddin, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Johnson on three successive deliveries during the match. As a result, Finn became the first English bowler to take a hat-trick in ODI World Cups.

Finn moved from Middlesex to Sussex in 2022

Finn represented Middlesex in most of his matches across domestic formats. In 2022, he moved to Sussex to play the County Championship. Although a knee injury kept him on the sidelines, he scalped 21 wickets in 20 games across formats.

