Decoding Shakib Al Hasan's stats as Bangladesh captain (across formats)

Sports

Decoding Shakib Al Hasan's stats as Bangladesh captain (across formats)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 11, 2023 | 06:38 pm 3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan has led Bangladesh in 50 ODIs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan has been named as the new ODI captain for Bangladesh. The news was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan on Friday, August 11. The veteran all-rounder will lead the team in the upcoming events which include the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shakib has been sensational for Bangladesh across all formats. Here's more.

Captain in all three formats

After replacing Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's ODI captain, Shakib is now the captain of Bangladesh in all three formats. The all-rounder is crucial for the Bangla Tigers as a player and captaining three formats and still maintaining his performances can be a challenge. Even BCB president Nazmul feels that there might be too much pressure on him to lead in all three formats.

Shakib's ODI numbers as captain

Shakib has captained Bangladesh in 50 ODIs (W23 L26 NR1). He has a win percentage of 46.93. He has hammered 1,547 runs at an average of 35.97 as captain in ODIs. His tally included three hundreds and nine fifties. The left-arm spinner has also scalped 68 ODI wickets at an average of 29.23. He maintains a 4.63 economy rate as captain.

His numbers in T20Is as skipper

The 36-year-old has led Bangladesh in 39 T20Is, guiding them to 16 victories and 23 defeats. Shakib has compiled 826 runs at an average of 25.81 while smashing five fifties in this format as captain. He has snapped 46 wickets at an average of 21.08 while maintaining a 6.97 economy rate. He owns two T20I fifers as captain with 5/20 being his best figures.

Shakib owns a poor W/L record in Test as captain

The all-rounder has captained Bangladesh in 19 Test matches and has won only four of them. Bangladesh suffered 15 defeats under him. Shakib averages 35.97 in Tests as captain while scoring 1,259 runs. He has slammed 10 fifties and a solitary ton. With the ball, he has picked up 70 wickets at an average of 29.15. The spinner accumulated four five-wicket hauls as captain.

A look at Shakib's overall international numbers

Shakib has slammed 7,211 runs in 235 ODIs at 37.55. He is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs (305). Shakib is the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20Is. He smashed 2,382 runs in 117 matches at 23.82 and scalped 140 wickets. In Tests, he has hammered 4,454 runs in 66 matches at 39.07 while scalping 233 wickets (highest for Bangladesh).

Shakib is among the elite ODI all-rounders

Shakib has smothered 7,211 runs and picked up 305 wickets in the 50-over format. Therefore becoming only the third all-rounder to achieve 7,000 runs and 300 wickets in ODIs, behind Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets).

Share this timeline