Ravindra Jadeja becomes India's highest wicket-taker in ODI Asia Cup

Written by Parth Dhall September 13, 2023 | 12:19 am 2 min read

Ravindra Jadeja surpassed Irfan Pathan to own this record (Image source: X/@BCCI)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred in India's win against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Cup encounter at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He took two wickets as India bowled the Lankans out for 172 while defending a paltry 213. Jadeja shared six wickets with Kuldeep Yadav, who took a four-fer. In the process, he became India's highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup.

Jadeja's final spell spins India to victory

Jadeja, who was wicketless against Pakistan a day ago, brilliantly exploited the conditions tonight. He took two wickets for just 33 runs in 10 overs. His first wicket came in the form of SL skipper Dasun Shanaka. As a result, the Lankans were six wickets down. In his penultimate over, Jadeja removed a set Dhananjaya de Silva (41), which was the match's turning point.

Most Asia Cup wickets for India

Jadeja has now become India's highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup. He broke a tie with Irfan Pathan, who took 22 wickets. Jadeja has 24 wickets from 18 Asia Cup encounters at an average of 25.08. Notably, Jadeja and Pathan are the only Indian bowlers to have taken over 20 wickets in this tournament. The former has an economy rate of 4.27.

Most wickets in Asia Cup among active players

Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup among active cricketers. He is only behind Muthiah Muralidaran (30), Lasith Malinga (29), Ajantha Mendis (26), and Saeed Ajmal (25) on the overall list. Jadeja surpassed Chaminda Vaas (23) in the match against SL.

Jadeja closes in on 200 ODI wickets

In 181 ODIs for India, Jadeja has now raced to 199 wickets (ER: 4.89). With the bat, he has managed 2,578 runs at 32.22 (50s: 13). He can become the second Indian after Kapil Dev to accomplish the ODI double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets. Jadeja is set to become the seventh Indian to accomplish the 200-wicket mark in ODIs.

