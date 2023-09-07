SL vs BAN, Asia Cup Super Fours: Preview and stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 07, 2023 | 01:03 pm 3 min read

SL have won each of their last 12 ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will cross swords in the Super Fours Match 2 of the 2023 Asia Cup. The Lankans claimed a solid five-wicket win when these two sides recently met in the preliminary stage. Dasun Shanaka's men have truly been on a roll. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would look to bounce back, having lost their first Super Fours game to Pakistan. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest on Saturday (September 9). As the track here is usually on the slower side, spinners can get substantial assistance. Batters showing application would be awarded with runs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The contest has a start time of 3:00pm IST.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 52 times in ODIs with SL comprehensively dominating the head-to-head record 41-9 (NR: 2). As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, SL have 12 wins and just two defeats against Bangladesh. At home, the Lankan team has won 19 of its 23 ODIs against the Tigers, losing just two (NR: 2).

SL's winning run in ODIs

Sri Lanka have certainly found great momentum ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, having won each of their last 12 ODIs. The absence of injured stars like Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Lahiru Kumara has not hurt them much so far. Meanwhile, Bangladesh must work on several areas. Bowling has been their weak point in ODIs lately.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Here are the key performers

Pathum Nissanka has clobbered 742 ODI runs in 2023 at a brilliant average of 53. Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 514 runs at 51.4 this year. Maheesh Theekshana has claimed 26 wickets in 12 ODIs in 2023 (ER: 4.18). Taskin Ahmed has scalped 18 wickets in just 10 ODIs this year (ER: 4.02). Mushfiqur Rahim has raced to 548 ODI runs in 2023 at 49.81.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dasun Shanaka, Dananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana (VC), Taskin Ahmed. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Dananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

