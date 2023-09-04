Ravindra Jadeja becomes India's joint-highest wicket-taker in ODI Asia Cup

Written by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 08:27 pm 2 min read

Jadeja joins Irfan Pathan on this list

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in action as India bowled out Nepal for 230 in the fifth match of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Nepal had a positive start before the Indian bowlers ignited a batting collapse. Ravindra Jadeja, who took three wickets, was their chief architect. In the process, he became India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup.

Jadeja takes three wickets for 40 runs

Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. The left-arm spinner first dismissed Bhim Sharki to give India momentum in the middle overs. The Men in Blue further became dominant as Jadeja got rid of Nepal skipper Paudel. In his very next over, the Indian spinner removed Kushal Malla.

Jadeja joins Irfan Pathan

Jadeja is now India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup. He took his 22nd wicket in the tournament, now the joint-most for India along with Irfan Pathan, the former Indian seamer. Notably, Jadeja and Pathan are the only Indian bowlers to have taken over 20 wickets in this tournament. The former averages a brilliant 24.77 in the Asia Cup.

Most wickets in Asia Cup among active players

Jadeja is now the highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup among active cricketers. He is only behind Muthiah Muralidaran (30), Lasith Malinga (29), Ajantha Mendis (26), Saeed Ajmal (25), and Chaminda Vaas (23) on the overall list.

Jadeja races to 197 ODI wickets

In 179 ODIs for India, Jadeja has raced to 197 wickets (ER: 4.90). With the bat, he has managed 2,560 runs at 32.82 (50s: 13). He can become the second Indian after Kapil Dev to accomplish the ODI double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets. Jadeja would become the fifth left-arm spinner and the seventh Indian to accomplish the 200-wicket mark in ODIs.

