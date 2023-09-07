Shakib Al Hasan: Decoding his ODI batting stats in Asia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 07, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

Shakib Al Hasan has completed 4,000 ODI runs in Asia (Source: X/@ICC)

Albeit in a losing cause, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan scored a fighting half-century against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup clash on September 6. He rescued Bangladesh from a collapse and slammed a 57-ball 53, a knock laced with seven boundaries. During the course, he also became just the third Bangladesh batter to complete 4,000 ODI runs in Asia. Here are his stats.

A rescuing knock from Shakib

Shakib came to the middle after Bangladesh lost Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das for just 31 runs. Shakib held his end even though Mohammad Naim and Towhid Hridoy departed before the 50-run mark. Shakib then shared a 100-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim, thereby bringing up his 54th half-century in ODIs. Bangladesh posted 193 while batting first. However, Pakistan won by seven wickets.

4,000 ODI runs in Asia

As mentioned, Shakib became just the third Bangladesh batter with over 4,000 ODI runs in Asia. He has joined the likes of Tamim Iqbal (4,735) and Mushfiqur (4,546). The left-handed batter now has 4,008 runs in the format in Asia from 144 matches. He averages 34.55 in this regard and the tally includes four tons and 30 fifties.

His numbers across different Asian nations

3,379 of Shakib's ODI runs have come in 120 games in Bangladesh at 35.56. He has scored 277 runs across seven ODIs in Pakistan at 46.16. In Sri Lanka, he has raced to 200 runs across 10 games at 22.22. He has made 103 runs in three ODIs in India at 51.50. Shakib has also played four matches in UAE, scoring 49 runs.

207 ODI wickets in Asia

With the ball, Shakib has taken 207 ODI wickets in Asia at an economy of 4.16. The tally includes two five-fers. He has a bowling average of 24.61 in this regard. Shahid Afridi (4,988 runs and 207 wickets) and Sanath Jayasuriya (8,448 runs and 225 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the double of 200 wickets and 4,000 runs in ODIs in Asia.

A look at his ODI numbers

Shakib has appeared in 238 ODIs, returning with 7,301 runs at 37.63 and 307 wickets at an economy of 4.44. The tally includes 54 fifties, nine tons, and four five-wicket hauls. Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the double of 300 wickets and 7,000 runs in ODIs.

