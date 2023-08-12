Rs. 11.5cr per Instagram post? Virat Kohli denies reported earnings

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 12, 2023 | 02:59 pm 1 min read

The report was released by social media marketing platform Hopper HQ

Popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been featured in the Instagram Rich List 2023. Kohli is at the 14th spot and is said to charge approximately Rs. 11.5 crore per post on the Meta-owned platform. He currently has over 25.5 crore followers on Instagram. However, the cricketer has refuted the claims about his social media earnings.

Report about my social media earnings is not true: Kohli

Kohli tweeted that the news about his social media earnings is not true. The report was released by the marketing platform Hopper HQ. It lists Instagram celebrities and how much they earn from each post on the social media platform. Renowned actress Priyanka Chopra also made it to the list at the 29th spot. Chopra reportedly earns Rs. 4.4 crore per post.

Kohli and Chopra also appeared in 2019 and 2021 lists

Both Kohli and Chopra have made appearances on the Instagram Rich List in 2019 and 2021. In 2021, Kohli ranked 23rd on the list. At that time, he was reportedly charging over Rs. 5.5 crore for every promotional post on Instagram. In 2019, he received the 'Engaged Account of the Year' award for his reach and engagement on the social media platform.

