Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 12, 2023 | 10:49 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu is up 9.27% from yesterday

Bitcoin has risen 0.04% over the last 24 hours to trade at $29,394.93. It is up 1.32% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.07% from yesterday and is trading at $1,846.89. From the previous week, it is up 1.05%. Their market capitalization stands at $571.91 billion and $221.91 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $240.35, which is 0.11% lower than yesterday and 0.09% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 1.57% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.16% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.22%) and $0.077 (up 0.64%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 8.32% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.46 (down 1.23%), $5.0 (up 0.11%), $0.000011 (up 9.27%), and $0.66 (down 0.77%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 8.32% while Polka Dot has risen by 1.1%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 20.38% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.83%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Shiba Inu, THORChain, Bone ShibaSwap, Frax Share, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 9.27%), $1.15 (up 7.80%), $1.73 (up 6.01%), $6.43 (up 4.53%), and $1.29 (up 3.35%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%) and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, Rocket Pool, Curve DAO Token, Synthetix, and Hedera. They are trading at $0.066 (down 4.24%), $27.30 (down 4.04%), $0.55 (down 2.70%), $2.53 (down 2.35%), and $0.055 (down 2.21%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $29,400.12 (up 0.03%), $12.44 (down 0.31%), $7.47 (down 1.43%), and $6.19 (up 0.24%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.03 (down 0.09%), $5.98 (up 0.70%), $0.44 (down 0.25%), $0.55 (up 0.32%), and $0.77 (down 0.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 0.1% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.91 billion, which marks a 12.35% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.19 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.12 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline