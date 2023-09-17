Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian captain with this record

Written by Parth Dhall September 17, 2023 | 07:12 pm 2 min read

India won the match by 263 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India claimed a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo to win their eighth Asia Cup title. The Men in Blue chased down a paltry 51, claiming their biggest win in the format (by 263 balls). Mohammed Siraj ripped through SL's batting order as they perished in 15.2 overs. Rohit Sharma is now the second Indian captain to win successive ODI Asia Cup titles.

Rohit joins Mohammad Azharuddin

As mentioned, Rohit has become the second Indian captain to win successive ODI Asia Cup titles. Under him, India won the 2018 title by beating Bangladesh in the final in the UAE. Rohit joins former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, under whom India won the Asia Cup in 1991 and 1995. Notably, Pakistan did not participate in the 1991 edition.

Fourth Asia Cup title for Rohit

As a player, Rohit won his fourth Asia Cup title. He was also a part of India's title-winning sides in 2016 (T20Is) and 2010. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja is the only other player to have won more than three Asia Cup titles.

India clinch eighth Asia Cup title

The Asia Cup was played for the first time in 1984. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has switched between the ODI and T20I formats of late. India are now the most successful side in the Asia Cup in terms of titles (Eight: 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023). SL have clinched six titles (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022).

Rohit was among runs in Asia Cup 2023

Rohit led India from the front in the 2023 Asia Cup edition. He racked up 194 runs from six matches at an average of 48.50. The tally included three half-centuries. Rohit broke a plethora of records with his match-winning knocks. He became the sixth Indian to complete 10,000 ODI runs. The Indian captain also became the fastest to 8,000 ODI runs as an opener.

Ninth player to feature in 250 ODIs for India

Entering the final, Rohit became the ninth player to complete 250 ODIs for India. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (347), Rahul Dravid (340), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (308), Yuvraj Singh (301), Virat Kohli (280), and Anil Kumble (269).

India beat SL by 263 runs in final

SL skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, while Siraj took four overs in an over to reduce SL to 12/6. Hardik Pandya then took three wickets as the Lankan innings folded for a mere 50 (15.2). Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing as India chased it down in the first Powerplay.

