India thrash SL to win eighth Asia Cup title: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 17, 2023 | 06:14 pm 2 min read

India thrashed Sri Lanka in Colombo to win their eighth Asia Cup title. The Men in Blue chased down a paltry 51, with openers Shubman Gill and Ishan getting them home in 6.1 overs. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj ripped through SL's batting order as they perished in 15.2 overs. Notably, Rohit Sharma is now the second Indian captain to win successive ODI Asia Cup titles.

A look at the match summary

SL skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, while Siraj took four overs in an over to reduce SL to 12/6. Hardik Pandya then took three wickets as the Lankan innings folded for a mere 50 (15.2). Ishan and Gill came out all guns blazing as India chased it down in the first Powerplay.

India clinch eighth title

The Asia Cup made its debut in 1984. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has switched between the ODI and T20I formats of late. India are now the most successful side in the Asia Cup in terms of titles (Eight: 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023). SL have clinched six titles (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022).

Lowest-ever ODI total against India

Sri Lanka recorded the lowest-ever total by a side against India in ODI cricket. They surpassed Bangladesh, who were bundled out for 58 against India in Mirpur in 2014. This is also the second-lowest total for SL in ODIs. They recorded a mere 55 against West Indies in 1986. Notably, 43 against South Africa in 2012 remains their lowest ODI total.

Siraj enters record books

Siraj perturbed SL with his thunderbolts early on. His first over was a maiden as he swung the ball away. The right-arm pacer then dismissed Pathum Nissanka (first ball), Sadeera Samarawickrama (third), Charith Asalanka (fourth), and Dhananjaya de Silva (sixth) in his next over. Siraj, who conceded just four runs until then, became the first Indian to take four wickets in an over (ODIs).

