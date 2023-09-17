SA vs AUS: David Miller smokes his second successive fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 17, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

David Miller races past 900 ODI runs against Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

David Miller smoked a fiery half-century to put South Africa on command in the fifth and deciding ODI against Australia. He scored 63 off 65 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries and three sixes. This was his second successive fifty as he slammed a fiery 82* in his preceding outing. Overall, Miller now owns 23 half-centuries in ODIs. Here are his stats.

A sensational knock from Miller

Miller arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 103/4. The southpaw batted with intent and bailed South Africa out of trouble. He recorded a brilliant 109-run stand with Aiden Markram (93) for the fifth wicket as SA went past 200. Miller shifted gears even further in the last 10 overs and scored runs for fun. Sean Abbott eventually dismissed him.

Here are his ODI numbers

Miller, who accomplished the 4,000-run mark in his preceding outing, has now raced to 4,090 runs in 160 ODIs at 42.60. His strike rate reads 103.33. The tally includes five tons besides 23 fifties. 139 reads his highest score in the format. Against Australia, Miller has raced to 915 runs in 26 games at 57.18. (100s: 2, 50s: 6).

The third batter with this double

Miller is among the only three batters with a 40-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate in ODI cricket (Minimum: 4,000 runs). England's current white-ball skipper Jos Buttler (41.57 and 117.98) and his former SA teammate AB de Villiers (53.50 and 101.09) are the others in the elite club. Meanwhile, Miller has been dismissed on duck nine times in ODIs.

Second-most runs for SA batting at number five or lower

3,986 of Miller's ODI runs have come batting at number five or lower. Only Jonty Rhodes (4,750) has accumulated more ODI runs for SA in this regard. While Miller has opened once in the ODI four, he has batted four times at number four. He has accumulated 104 runs combined in these five games.

