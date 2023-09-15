Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 ODI wickets, accomplishes this double

Written by Parth Dhall September 15, 2023 | 05:52 pm 2 min read

Ravindra Jadeja has completed 200 wickets in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has completed 200 wickets in ODI cricket. The left-arm spinner reached this landmark in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Jadeja has become only the second Indian to complete the double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in the format. He has joined Kapil Dev on this list.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja has been a vital cog of the Indian team across formats for over a decade now. While the left-arm spinner can deliver 10 handy overs on most days, his ability to gather quick runs lower down the order makes him a greater asset. Jadeja's form would be crucial for India in both the ongoing Asia Cup and the impending ICC Cricket World Cup.

Seventh Indian with 200 ODI wickets

Jadeja has become only the seventh Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. He is only behind Anil Kumble (337), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan Singh (269), and Kapil (253) in terms of ODI wickets. Among active cricketers, Shakib Al Hasan (307), Mitchell Starc (219), and Tim Southee (214) have more than 200 ODI scalps.

Jadeja joins Kapil on this list

As mentioned, Jadeja is the second Indian to record a double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Only 11 players have accomplished the milestone so far. Among Indians, Kapil is the only other player with this milestone. The former Indian skipper finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets in 225 ODIs.

Most wickets for India in ODI Asia Cup

Jadeja unlocked a prestigious achievement in the recent match against SL. He is now India's highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup. He now owns 24 wickets in the tournament. Irfan Pathan trails him with 22 scalps. Notably, Jadeja and Pathan are the only Indian bowlers to have taken over 20 wickets in this tournament. The former averages a brilliant 24-plus in the tournament.

Most Asia Cup wickets among active players

Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker in the ODI Asia Cup among active cricketers. He is only behind Muthiah Muralidaran (30), Lasith Malinga (29), Ajantha Mendis (26), Saeed Ajmal (25), and Chaminda Vaas (23) on the overall list.

