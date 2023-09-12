Temba Bavuma hammers his fifth ODI fifty-plus score in 2023

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 12, 2023

Temba Bavuma averages 91 in ODIs this yer (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa opener Temba Bavuma continued his rich vein of form as he slammed another half-century in the third ODI against Australia at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Bavuma slammed his fourth ODI fifty and second fifty-plus score in this series. His 62-ball 57 was laced with six boundaries. Bavuma and Quinton de Kock laid a perfect platform for the Proteas. Here's more.

A watchful knock from Bavuma

Bavuma has been in sensational form in this series, and he justified it with another fifty. The SA skipper, along with de Kock added 146 runs for the opening wicket. While QDK played his shots, Bavuma kept the scoreboard moving. The 33-year-old was solid in his defense but did not shy away from hammering the poor deliveries. He was dismissed by Tanveer Sangha.

5,000 international runs for Bavuma

Bavuma needed 33 runs to reach the milestone of 5,000 international runs during the start of this match. He has amassed 2,997 runs in 56 Test matches at an average of 35.3. In T20Is, Bavuma has compiled 670 runs in 36 matches at 21.6 (SR: 118.2). Lastly, he has mustered 1,367 runs in 29 ODIs at an impressive average of 56.95.

Bavuma and QDK scripted this ODI partnership record

Bavuma and de Kock have added a 146-run partnership in the third ODI against Australia. As per Opta, this is the highest opening partnership for SA against Australia in men's ODI since Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers' 160-run partnership against Australia back in March 2007 at Warner Park in Basseterre. Notably, this was SA's second-highest opening partnership against Australia in ODIs.

His exceptional form in ODIs in 2023

Bavuma has been in stellar form for SA in ODIs this year, having scored 637 runs in nine matches at a superb average of 91. He has amassed the most runs this year for SA in this format. His tally in 2023 includes two fifties and three centuries. Notably, he crossed the 50-run mark five times in his last eight innings in ODI cricket.

A look at Bavuma's ODI numbers

Playing his 29th ODI, Bavuma has raced to 1,367 runs at a splendid average of 56.95. Besides four fifties, he has also hammered three centuries in this format. In four ODIs against Australia, he has amassed 243 runs at an average of 81.

