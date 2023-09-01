SA vs AUS: Ellis claims 3/25 in the second T20I

Sports

SA vs AUS: Ellis claims 3/25 in the second T20I

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 01, 2023 | 11:50 pm 2 min read

Nathan Ellis has raced to 148 T20 wickets

Nathan Ellis was exceptional for Australia in the second T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. The speedster claimed 3/25 to restrict the hosts to 164/8 after their allotted 20 overs. Ellis used the conditions beautifully and allowed the ball to move early on but later showed his skills by taking the pace off in the slog overs. Here's more.

A game-changing spell from Ellis

The pitch was good for batting, so Ellis made a big contribution in keeping SA's total within reach. He joined the action in the sixth over and scalped consecutive wickets. He trapped Reeza Hendricks right in front of the stumps and then caught the edge of Dewald Brevis in the very next ball. Lastly, he deceived Gerald Coetzee with a slower ball.

A look at his T20I numbers

Playing his seventh T20I clash, Ellis has scalped 18 wickets at an impressive average of 8.61. He also maintains an economy rate of 6.20 in this format. His best bowling figures in T20Is of 4/28 came earlier this year in Lahore against Pakistan. His bowling saw the Aussies win the match by three wickets. In two T20Is against SA, he has scalped three wickets.

How did the SA innings pan out?

Temba Bavuma gave SA a decent start until the wickets started to fall in the powerplays. Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff and Ellis reduced SA to 46/4. Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram stitched a 51-run stand to steady the ship. Later, Markram added 41 runs with Coetzee to take it close to the 150-run mark. Eventually, they reached 164/8. Abbott and Ellis starred for Australia.

Ellis closing in on 150 T20 wickets

The speedster has raced to 148 wickets in 120 T20 matches at an average of around 23. Ellis owns an economy rate of slightly over 8. His tally includes six four-wicket hauls in this format. His best figures of 4/6 came in the quarter-finals of the 2023 T20 Blast while representing Hampshire against Worcestershire. The speedster scalped three wickets in four balls.

Share this timeline