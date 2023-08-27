South Africa vs Australia T20I series 2023: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 27, 2023 | 10:52 am 2 min read

Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa are set to host Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 30. With the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in October-November, several prominent players from both teams have been rested. While Mitchell Marsh is set to lead the Aussies for the first time, Aiden Markram is the South African captain. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa have eight wins and 14 defeats against Australia in the T20I format. The two sides last met at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup where the Aussies claimed a thrilling five-wicket win. At home, SA have six wins and seven losses against Australia in T20Is. Australia last played a bilateral T20I series in SA in February 2020. They won by 2-1.

Here are South Africa's key performers

Skipper Markram has an average and strike rate of 40.25 and 150.23, respectively, in T20Is. Uncapped Dewald Brevis owns the highest individual T20 score in South Africa (162). With 74 wickets at an economy of 7.28, Tabraiz Shamsi is SA's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Lungi Ngidi has raced to 28 wickets in 15 home T20Is though his economy (9.19) is on the higher side.

Here are Australia's key performers

Tim David has scored the most T20 runs in overs between 16 and 20 this year, 437 at a tremendous strike rate of 189.17. Since 2021, Marsh has clobbered 828 T20I runs at a strike rate of 131.42. Earlier this month, uncapped pacer Spencer Johnson claimed 3/1 in 20 balls on his The Hundred debut. Adam Zampa is Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20Is (82).

Approaching milestones for SA players

Markram needs just 34 runs to become the ninth SA player to complete 1,000 T20I runs. He is also 10 short of the 50-sixes mark. Rassie van der Dussen (45) can also complete 50 T20I sixes. Ngidi needs five scalps to displace Dale Steyn (64 wickets) as SA's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Temba Bavuma (2,414) can accomplish 2,500 T20 runs.

Approaching milestones for Australian players

The second T20I can see Glenn Maxwell complete 100 T20I appearances. He is also four scalps short of completing 150 T20 wickets. Travis Head requires four hits to complete 100 sixes in T20 cricket. Nathan Ellis needs five scalps to complete 150 wickets in the 20-over format. Ashton Turner (2,830) can complete 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.

