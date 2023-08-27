Pakistan add Saud Shakeel for Asia Cup: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 27, 2023 | 09:58 am 2 min read

Saud Shakeel averages 44.44 in List A cricket (Source: X/@PCBofficial)

Pakistan have altered the squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup with Saud Shakeel replacing Tayyab Tahir. The latter is now a part of the traveling reserves. Shakeel, who has made a jaw-dropping start to his Test career, has done well in domestic List A cricket. He is likely to be a back-up for Iftikhar Ahmed at the continental event. Here are his stats.

A dismal start to ODI cricket

Shakeel, who made his ODI debut in July 2021, has appeared in just six matches so far. He has managed just 76 runs at 19 in these games with 56 runs coming in a solitary innings. The left-handed batter scored nine in the only game he played in the recently-concluded ODI series against Afghanistan. He is unlikely to make it to the initial XI.

Sensational numbers in Test cricket

The middle-order batter is off to a terrific start in Tests. Having played seven matches, Shakeel has raced to 875 runs at an incredible average of 87.50. He has eight 50+ scores in just 13 innings. Shakeel, who made his debut in the England series, has recorded scores of 37, 76, 63, 94, 23, 53, 22, 55, 125*, 32, 208*, 30, and 57.

Shakeel owns this feat

Shakeel is the only batter with 50+ scores in each of his first seven Tests (76 vs England, 63 and 94 vs England, 53 vs England, 55* vs NZ, 125* vs NZ and, 208* vs SL, and 57 vs SL). He scored 295 runs in two Tests in Sri Lanka last month. Nine of the 13 Asia Cup games will be held in SL.

How has he fared in List A matches?

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Shakeel has fared well in domestic List A cricket. In 76 matches, he has raced to 2,489 runs at an average and strike rate of 44.44 and 84.08, respectively. The tally includes 20 fifties and four tons with 134* being his highest score. His ability to counter spin well seems a major reason behind his inclusion.

