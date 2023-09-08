Ben Stokes may undergo knee surgery, could miss India Tests

Ben Stokes may undergo knee surgery, could miss India Tests

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 08, 2023 | 01:07 pm 2 min read

As per the latest development, Ben Stokes is set to undergo a knee surgery following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. This makes him a doubtful starter for the five-Test away series against India next year. The England Test captain has struggled to bowl lately due to knee issues. He came out of ODI retirement to play the WC. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes is one of the finest all-rounders going around, having displayed several match-winning performances both with the bat and the ball. However, the knee issues have restricted his bowling duties in recent years. The same has hampered his effectiveness as an all-rounder and the balance of the side. He did not bowl in three of the five Ashes 2023 Tests, his last Test assignment

A plan in place for Stokes

Stokes stated that there is a plan in place to get rid of his knee issues. He, however, refused to divulge any details. The 32-year-old also said he is keen to play the next season as a genuine all-rounder. "I know what's going to happen, I just don't think now is right time to say what I'm doing," Stokes told reporters on Thursday.

Stokes has undergone knee surgery before

Stokes first underwent a knee surgery in May 2016 after getting ruled out midway through the home Test series against Sri Lanka. His knee troubles ignited in the 2023 Test series in New Zealand. As the Test series against India gets underway on January 25, Stokes could be in a race against time. He is currently gearing up for the four-ODI series against NZ.

A look at his overall Test record

In 97 Tests, Stokes has raced to 6,117 runs at 36.41 with the help of 13 centuries and 30 fifties. He scored a ton and two fifties in Ashes 2023. He hammered 405 runs across five games at 45 in that series. With the ball, he has scalped 197 wickets at 32.07. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls.

