India to begin their ICC World Cup warm-up against England

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 23, 2023 | 09:23 pm 2 min read

Hosts India will start their ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up against reigning champions England (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Hosts India will start their ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up against reigning champions England. As per ESPNcricinfo, India's second warm-up fixture is against the Netherlands on October 3. Notably, India will be playing a three-match ODI series at home versus Australia from September 22 onward. India's warm-up fixture against England is on September 30. Here are the details.

Warm-up schedule ahead of the World Cup

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, September 29, Guwahati South Africa vs Afghanistan, September 29, Thiruvananthapuram New Zealand vs Pakistan, September 29, Hyderabad India vs England, September 30, Guwahati Australia vs Netherlands, September 30, Thiruvananthapuram England vs Bangladesh, October 2, Guwahati NZ vs South Africa, October 2, Thiruvananthapuram Afghanistan vs SL, October 3, Guwahati India vs Netherlands, October 3, Thiruvananthapuram Pakistan vs Australia, October 3, Hyderabad

A look at the other key details

The captains's event will be held on October 4, a day before the main tournament begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champions England taking on New Zealand. Meanwhile, India will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The ICC also confirmed the pre-sale of tickets for the tournament from August 24 (42 days before the start of the tournament).

A look at India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup

Senior batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 30. India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna. Reserve player: Sanju Samson.

