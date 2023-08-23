Chess WC final: Praggnanandhaa 1-1 Carlsen; here's what happens next

Written by Parth Dhall August 23, 2023 | 07:58 pm 2 min read

The two-game classical series ended in a draw

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa could enter the record books on August 24. The classical two-game series between Praggnanandhaa and world number one Magnus Carlsen in the Chess World Cup final has ended in a draw. Game 2 saw the two players make 30 moves each, while the first game got drawn after 35 moves. It all boils down to the tie-breakers!

Here's the next course of action

The Chess World Cup final stands at 1-1 after two games. Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen will now lock horns in two tie-break games. The tie-breakers, starting at 4:30pm IST on August 24, will be held in the rapid format. During the games, the two players will have 25 minutes each with time increments of 10 seconds per move.

What happens if the tie-breakers get drawn?

If the two tie-breakers don't yield a result, two more rapid games will be conducted with 10 minutes for each player and a 10-second increment per move, starting from Move 1. If this doesn't decide a winner, there will be two more rapid games with five minutes for each player and a three-second increment per move, starting from Move 1.

What happens if there's still no winner?

If the aforementioned games don't single out one player, there will be two more rapid games with three minutes for each player and a two-second increment per move, starting from Move 1. This will be repeated until there is a winner.

Praggnanandhaa eyes history!

At 18, Praggnanandhaa could become the youngest Chess World Cup champion. He also became the youngest final at the event after beating world number three, Fabiano Caruana. Overall, the 18-year-old could become just the second Indian to win this tournament, after the great Viswanathan Anand. The latter won the first two editions of the FIDE World Cup, in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen: Decoding the rivalry

This is not the first time Praggnanandhaa has faced Carlsen. In February 2022, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest player to defeat Carlsen, the then-world champion. The duo met in a rapid game at the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess tournament. Earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa stunned the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters Rapid Chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa was also all over Carlsen at the 2022 FTX Crypto Cup.

