FIDE World Cup: All you need to know about Praggnanandhaa

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 23, 2023 | 06:07 pm 3 min read

Chess teen prodigy from India, R Praggnanandhaa will take on five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen for the title of the FIDE World Cup in Baku

Chess teen prodigy from India, R Praggnanandhaa is up against five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen for the title of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The 18-year-old defeated GM Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in a semi-final decided by a single tiebreak win. Game one of the final on Tuesday was a 35-move draw. On Wednesday, the second game also ended in a draw.

His journey from round 1 to round 5

Praggnanandhaa was given a bye in the first round of the event in Baku. In the second round, the Indian GM won by 1.5-0.5 against France's Maxime Lagarde. He overcame the experienced Czech GM David Navara 1.5-0.5. Praggnanandhaa eliminated world number 2 Hikaru Nakamura in the tiebreakers. Praggnanandhaa won the match with a score of 3-1. Hungarian Ferenc Berkes was his next victim.

What happened in the 6th round and semis?

Praggnanandhaa reached the semis of the FIDE World Cup after beating compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in a frantic sudden death after the eight previous games failed to find a winner. In the semis, he defeated GM Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

Praggnanandhaa becomes third-youngest to reach Candidates Tournament

Praggnanandhaa has become the third-youngest player to qualify for the Candidates Tournament, the final event in the World Championship cycle. Notably, the top three finishers of the FIDE World Cup qualify for the Candidates Tournament. The winner of the Candidates Tournament faces the reigning World Chess Champion in the championship match. Chinese GM Ding Liren is the defending champion.

Winner of World Youth Chess Championship

In 2019, Praggnanandhaa clinched the World Youth Chess Championship, claiming the coveted gold in the Under-18 Open category in Mumbai. He managed a cautious draw in the 11th and final round against Valentin Buckels of Germany to top the charts with nine points. In July 2019, Praggnanandhaa won the Xtracon Chess Open in Denmark, scoring 8½/10 points (+7-0=3).

Praggnanandhaa is the 2nd-youngest Indian to achieve a GM title

In 2018, Praggnanandhaa became the world's second-youngest Grandmaster and the youngest Indian as he achieved this feat at 12 years, 10 months and 13 days. Praggnanandhaa claimed the title after reaching the final round at the Gredine Open in Italy. However, Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest-ever Indian player to become a Grandmaster earlier this year, breaking Praggnanandhaa's record. He became India's 59th GM.

Praggnanandhaa became an international master at the age of 10

Praggnanandhaa became an international master at the age of 10. He was the youngest at the time to do so. On February 22, 2022, at the age of 16, he became the youngest player to defeat then-world champion Carlsen (a record since broken by Gukesh D, on 16 October 2022).

Other notable feats of Praggnanandhaa

At 10 years, 10 months and 19 days, Praggnanandhaa is the youngest international master in the history of the sport. He attained the Grandmaster norm at the age of 12 years, 10 months and 13 days, making him the fifth-youngest to achieve the feat. Praggnanandhaa is the youngest Indian to reach the World Cup final. He was honored with the Arjuna Award in 2022.

Praggnanandhaa started playing chess at the age of 5

Praggnanandhaa was born on August 10, 2005, in Chennai. He started playing chess at the age of 5. He completed high school at Chennai's Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School. His sister is also a chess player and became the Women's International Master in 2016.

