Top five Premier League clashes between Liverpool and Newcastle United

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 23, 2023 | 04:47 pm 3 min read

Newcastle and Liverpool have featured in 56 Premier League clashes with the former winning only 11 times (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

After starting their Premier League campaign with a draw and a win, Liverpool will look to continue their winning momentum when they travel to St. James Park this Sunday. Meanwhile, Newcastle United started with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa but suffered a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City despite putting up a great show. They will look to bounce back at home. Here's more.

A look at their Premier League head-to-head stats

Newcastle and Liverpool have featured in 56 Premier League clashes with the former winning only 11 times. On the other hand, Liverpool have won 33 matches against the Magpies. While 12 games have ended in draws. The Reds are unbeaten in the last 13 PL fixtures against Newcastle (9W, 4D). NUFC's last league win against Liverpool came in December 2015 when they won 2-0.

Pardew's Newcastle United sink Liverpool 3-1

Led by their new manager Roy Hodgson, Liverpool visited St. James Park to face Alan Pardew's Newcastle in December 2010. Despite missing some early chances, Kevin Nolan handed the crucial lead to the hosts going into half-time. In the second half, Dirk Kuyt scored the equalizer. But the Magpies retaliated with twin strikes from Joey Barton and Andy Caroll to script a famous win.

A brace from Gerrard, and a five-star performance from Liverpool

Rafa Benitez's Liverpool were fighting for the league when they visited Newcastle in December 2008. Shay Given's heroics in goal saved Newcastle from conceding in the first half-hour. But then Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia scored two quick-fire goals. Dean Elgar pulled one back for Newcastle. Gerrard completed his brace in the second half, while Ryan Babel and Xabi Alonso added to the misery.

Alan Shearer's masterclass deny Liverpool a clear win

Liverpool had the edge over Newcastle in recent times but skipper Alan Shearer and men were out to change the narrative in September 2002. The Magpies were 2-0 down after the first half, courtesy of goals from Dietmar Hamman and Michael Owen. When it seemed like Liverpool were nearing another win, Newcastle scored twice in the last ten minutes through Gary Speed and Shearer.

Divock Origi's heroics win all three points for Liverpool

Another exhilarating clash between the two teams at St. James Park when Jurgen Klopp's men faced Benitez's spirited Newcastle in 2019. Virgil Van Dijk handed the lead for the visitors but it was canceled by Christian Atsu. However, Mohamed Salah regained the lead for Liverpool. The second half saw Salomon Rondon slam the equalizer before Divock Origi scored the late winner (86th minute).

"The greatest Premier League match ever played"

Often regarded as the best Premier League game ever played, the 1996 clash saw Liverpool win 4-3. Robbie Fowler scored first before Les Ferdinand cancelled it. David Ginola then handed the lead to Newcastle into the break. In the second half, Fowler made 2-2 before Faustino Asprilla handed the lead to Newcastle again. Later, Stanley Collymore struck twice to earn Liverpool a famous win.

