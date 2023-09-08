Kagiso Rabada dismisses Mitchell Marsh for 6th time (international cricket)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 08, 2023 | 12:24 pm 2 min read

Marsh has been aggressive against Rabada (Source: X/@ICC)

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Mitchell Marsh for the sixth time in international cricket. The two players came head to head in the recently-concluded opening ODI between Australia and South Africa in Bloemfontein. Marsh, who was leading the Aussies, scored a fiery 15-ball 17 before falling prey to Rabada. His knock was laced with four boundaries. Here we decode their rivalry.

Rabada had the last laugh

Marsh, who arrived at number three following the early departure of David Warner (0), went after Rabada from the outset. The second over of the duel saw Marsh smash Rabada for three boundaries. However, the speedster eventually earned redemption, dismissing Marsh in the sixth over. A fast out-swinger took the edge of Marsh's bat and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock did the rest.

Sixth dismissal against Marsh in international cricket

As mentioned, Rabada has now dismissed Marsh six times in international cricket. Two of these dismissals have come in three ODI innings. However, the Aussie all-rounder has accumulated 43 off 26 balls in this regard. The remaining four dismissals have come in five meetings in Tests. In T20Is, Marsh has scored 23 off 13 balls against Rabada without being dismissed.

Marsh enjoys playing against South Africa

Meanwhile, Marsh has enjoyed operating against the Proteas side in ODIs. The dasher has returned with 481 runs in 19 ODIs against them at 30.06 (50s: 3). The tally also includes eight wickets at 80.62. On the other hand, Rabada has raced to 21 wickets in 12 ODIs against the Aussies at an economy of 5.85. The tally includes a four-wicket haul.

Here are their overall numbers

Marsh, who made his ODI debut in October 2011, has now raced to 2,025 runs in 73 games at an average and strike rate of 34.32 and 92.55, respectively. The tally includes 15 half-centuries and a solitary hundred. On the other hand, Rabada has raced to 139 wickets in 90 games at an economy of 5.02. He has two fifers in the format.

Australia won the series opener

Australia overcame South Africa in the series opener. SA posted 222/10, riding on Temba Bavuma's sensational 114. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with figures worth 3/41. In response, Australia were struggling at 93/6 and then 113/7 before Marnus Labuschagne's fighting 80* and Ashton Agar's unbeaten 48 helped the visitors claim victory (225/7).

