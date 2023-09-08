Aryna Sabalenka reaches US Open final, smashes these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 08, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 2023 US Open final after outlasting Madison Key in three sets

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 2023 US Open final after outlasting Madison Key in three sets. Sabalenka, who was downed in the opening set, came back to beat the veteran US star. She won the contest 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6[10-5]. Sabalenka, who has reached her maiden US Open final, scripted several records along the way. We decode the same.

Sabalenka completes 50 wins in 2023

Sabalenka owns a 50-10 win-loss record in 2023, having won three titles on the WTA Tour. For the first time in her career, she has earned 50 match wins in a season. Sabalenka has raced to a 21-5 win-loss record at the US Open. Overall, her Grand Slams win-loss record tally is 59-21. She has reached a Grand Slam final for the second time.

Solid Grand Slam form in 2023

Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 23-2 at Grand Slams in 2023. She won the 2023 Australian Open before reaching the semis at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka writes her name on the history books

As per Opta, Sabalenka is the first women's player to make the final of the Australian Open and US Open in the same year since Angelique Kerber (2016). Sabalenka is only the third player in the Open Era to win a women's singles SF at a Grand Slam after losing the first set 6-0, after Steffi Graf (RG 1992) and Ana Ivanovic (AO 2008).

Sabalenka vs Keys: Match stats and H2H record

World number one Sabalenka dished out 12 aces compared to Keys's five. However, she committed more double faults (4-3). Sabalenka had a 63% win on both first and second serves. She converted 3/10 break points. Sabalenka owns a 3-1 win-loss record over Keys.

Sabalenka to face Coco Gauff next

Sabalenka will face Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open women's singles final. Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 and has maintained her solid form of late on the hard court. Sixth-seeded Gauff has won 11 straight matches, which is the best streak of her career. She has yet to face Sabalenka and Saturday's final will be the first meeting.

