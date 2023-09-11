Virat Kohli breaks flurry of records with 47th ODI century

Sports

Virat Kohli breaks flurry of records with 47th ODI century

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 06:26 pm 2 min read

Indian Run Machine Virat Kohli has smashed his 47th century in One Day Internationals. He reached the mark on the reserve day of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against Pakistan in Colombo. Kohli now requires only two centuries to equal Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record (49). During the match, the former also became the fastest batter to 13,000 ODI runs.

Another terrific knock from Kohli

Kohli came to the middle after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma, who shared a 121-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. The Indian top-order batter started his knock cautiously but accelerated after reaching the 50-run mark on the reserve day. Kohli played second fiddle as his batting partner Rahul counter-attacked. The former reached his century off 84 balls in the 48th over.

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

As mentioned, Kohli is now the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Tendulkar previously held this record, having achieved this mark in 321 innings. Kohli has broken Tendulkar's record by taking just 267 innings for scoring 13,000 ODI runs. This means Kohli is now the only player to reach this landmark in less than 300 innings.

A look at his incredible numbers

Notably, Kohli averages over 57 in ODIs. No other batter with at least 5,500 runs in the format boasts a better average. Meanwhile, his strike rate is above 96. His tally of 47 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 65 half-centuries in ODI cricket. The former's 183 versus Pakistan in 2012 remains his best score in the 50-over format.

Share this timeline