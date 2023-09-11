Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 13,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 06:25 pm 2 min read

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has become the fastest to complete 13,000 runs in One Day Internationals. Kohli reached this landmark in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The 34-year-old entered the 13,000-run club with his 98th run in the contest. Notably, Kohli is only the fifth batter with this feat.

Why does this story matter?

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar slammed a staggering 18,426 runs in ODIs alone. This record is deemed unbreakable by many. Kohli is inching closer to him, having touched the 13,000-run mark, an achievement unlocked by only Tendulkar among Indians. Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) are the only others with this feat. However, Kohli is now the fastest to do so.

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

As mentioned, Kohli is now the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Tendulkar previously held this record, having achieved this mark in 321 innings. Kohli has broken Tendulkar's record by taking just 267 innings for scoring 13,000 ODI runs. This means Kohli is now the only player to reach this landmark in less than 300 innings.

Another milestone for Kohli in Sri Lanka

Interestingly, Kohli scored his 10,000th ODI run in the same nation where he made his ODI debut. Kohli played his maiden ODI in Dambulla against Sri Lanka on August 18, 2008. In a career spanning over a decade, the former Indian skipper broke a flurry of records in this format. He has already featured in three ICC Cricket World Cup editions.

Fastest to 25,000 international runs

Only six batters have scored 25,000 runs in international cricket, and Kohli is the fastest to this feat. He achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the second Test match against Australia in February 2023. Kohli attained the feat in his 549th inning. He beat Tendulkar (577), Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), and Sangakkara (608) in this regard.

Kohli's incredible records in ODIs

Kohli remains the fastest to 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), 12,000 runs (242 innings), and 13,000 runs (267 innings) in the 50-over format. The Indian batter owns the most centuries in ODI cricket at home (21). He also owns the most ODI hundreds in successful run chases (22).

