KL Rahul slams his sixth ODI ton on comeback: Stats

Sports

KL Rahul slams his sixth ODI ton on comeback: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 06:23 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul returned to international cricket after six months

Star batter KL Rahul made his comeback match memorable by slamming his sixth ODI century in the 2023 Asia Cup. He reached three figures on the reserve day of the Super Four encounter against Pakistan in Colombo. Rahul, who returned to international cricket after nearly six months, took India past 300 in along with Virat Kohli. Here are the key stats.

A defiant knock from Rahul

Rahul came to the middle after India lost both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on 123. While the Indian openers set it up for the middle order, Rahul and Kohli carried it forward. Rahul went after the Pakistan bowlers on the reserve day, smashing boundaries at will. He brought up his ton off 100 balls in the 47th over.

Joint third-fastest Indian to complete 2,000 ODI runs

Early in his knock, Rahul became the joint third-fastest Indian to accomplish 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached this feat with his 14th run. Rahul completed 2,000 ODI runs in his 53rd innings. He joined Kohli as the joint third-fastest Indian to get to the mark (in terms of innings). Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan this this list (48 innings).

Rahul completes 4,000 List A runs

Earlier in the match, Rahul surpassed 4,000 runs in List A cricket. He came into the match with 3,996 runs at 43.91 in the format. He now owns 10 tons and 26 fifties List A cricket.

Share this timeline