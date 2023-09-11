Asia Cup, Pakistan vs India: Injured Haris Rauf ruled out

Sports

Asia Cup, Pakistan vs India: Injured Haris Rauf ruled out

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 05:17 pm 2 min read

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf will be sitting out on the reserve day of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against India in Colombo. The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a media release, informed that Rauf felt "a little discomfort in his right flank" while bowling a day before. Notably, incessant rain pushed the game into the reserve day after only 24.1 overs were bowled.

The extent of Rauf's injury

The extent of Rauf's injury is yet to be ascertained. "He was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He is under the observation of the team's medical panel," the release added. Pakistan's bowling coach Morne Morkel updated that Rauf has "pulled an oblique muscle". Morkel added that Rauf felt discomfort while bowling his second over on Sunday.

India-Pakistan match moved to reserve day

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash was moved to the reserve day as rain played the spoilsport in Colombo on the scheduled match day (September 10). Only 24.1 overs were bowled as India managed 147/2 after Pakistan opted to field. Indian openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) shared a century stand before being dismissed.

Pakistan's bowling options

Rauf came in as a second bowling change for Pakistan. The right-arm seamer, who is known for his express pace, bowled five overs and conceded 27 runs. For the game, Pakistan have Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf as their pace options. While Shadab Khan is their frontline spinner, Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman will assist him in the spin department.

Share this timeline