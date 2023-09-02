Asia Cup, Pakistan vs India: Rohit Sharma opts to bat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 02, 2023 | 02:39 pm 2 min read

Pakistan thrashed Nepal in their first match (Source: X/@ICC)

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are up against each other in the blockbuster Match 3 of the 2023 Asia Cup. While the contest marks the start of India's campaign, Pakistan thrashed Nepal in their first match. As both sides are studded with prominent stars, an enticing battle is on the cards. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this duel on September 2 (3:00pm IST). As the track here is usually on the slower side, spinners can get substantial assistance. Batters showing application would be awarded with runs. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 13 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 1). Since 2010, India have won four of their five ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

Here are the key performers

Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam scored fiery centuries in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal. Shadab Khan, who took a four-fer against Nepal, could be effective in Pallekele. In 23 ODI outings in Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli has scored 899 runs at 47.31 with the help of four tons. Jasprit Bumrah has returned with 15 wickets in five ODIs in the Island nation.

Mohammed Shami misses out

Interestingly, India have left out their premier pacer Mohammed Shami as Shardul Thakur has been picked ahead of him. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the other two specialist pacers. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners.

Here are the playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

