Sports

The curious case of KL Rahul: His ODI numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 06, 2023 | 09:00 am 3 min read

KL Rahul has compiled 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

After a long spell of injury, KL Rahul has been included in India's 15-men provisional squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. Rahul is raring to join the Indian team in Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup. The wicket-keeper batter isn't fully fit and has not featured in the ongoing tournament. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Rahul has given assurance at number five for India in ODIs. However, he has not played competitive cricket since May, and yet, the selectors have shown full faith in him. Being a wicket-keeper, he brings great stability to this Indian batting line-up. Rahul is potent against both pace and spin and can be a game-changer in that position. But fitness is still a concern.

Rahul's emergence as first-choice wicket-keeper

Rahul was thought of as a first-choice gloveman only after Rishabh Pant met with an accident last year. Rahul started keeping wickets in January 2020. Since January 2020, he has amassed 1,097 runs in 28 matches at 47.69. His tally includes two centuries and eight fifties. His average read 56.53 in this period when batting at number five (50s: 7, 100: 1).

An alternative in Ishan Kishan

In Rahul's absence, Ishan Kishan has flourished as India's primary wicket-keeper. He has played in various positions in the batting line-up and delivered in most of them. Recently, he hammered his fourth successive fifty in ODI cricket while batting at number five against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. Ishan is also left-handed, which adds variety to India's batting line-up.

A look at Kishan's ODI numbers

Ishan made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2021 in Colombo. He has compiled 776 runs in 17 ODI innings at an average of 48.50. His tally includes seven fifties and a ton. He slammed the fastest double-century in ODI cricket last year (126 balls).

Who will be India's first-choice wicket-keeper?

Rahul has a great record, but Ishan has form, which can be tempting. But Ajit Agarkar, India's chief selector, feels "it is a good headache to have". He added, "Ishan played a lovely innings [against Pakistan]. He generally opens but you'd rather have that headache. The captain-coach will sit down and decide what's best for the team on a given day."

A look at Rahul's ODI numbers

Rahul has amassed 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs at an average of 45.13. The 31-year-old hammered 13 fifties, besides smashing five centuries. His highest score of 112 came against NZ in 2020 at Mount Maunganui. Batting at number five, Rahul has compiled 742 runs in 18 ODIs at an average of 53. He bats at a strike rate of 99.33 (50s: 7, 100: 1).

