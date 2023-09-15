Kyle Walker signs contract extension with Manchester City: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 15, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City

Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City. The 33-year-old had entered the final year of his previous deal and was linked with a move to German champions Bayern Munich in the summer. Walker will stay until 2026. The right-back joined Pep Guardiola's side when he arrived from Tottenham in a £45m deal in August 2017. Here's more.

Walker is thrilled to sign a new deal

"I'm thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me," Walker said. "I've enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club. I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level," he added.

Walker's stats for Man City

Walker has made 260 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring six goals and making 18 assists. Walker has made 169 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League, scoring three goals and making 14 assists. Last season he made 39 appearances for City in all competitions.

A lot of success with Man City

Walker is a five-time Premier League winner with Man City. Besides, he has also won two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, two FA Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, and one UEFA Super Cup.

Breaking down his Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Walker made 27 appearances in the Premier League 2022-23 season. He was part of six clean sheets. Walker made 13 tackles, 18 interceptions, 22 clearances, and 11 headed clearances. He made 124 recoveries, won 59 duels, 13 successful 50/50s, and won 23 aerial battles. Walker provided four through balls and 71 accurate long balls.

