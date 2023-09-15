Who is Bangladeshi pacer Tanzim Hasan Shakib? Decoding his profile

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 15, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Tanzim Hasan Shakib had an impressive outing in the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup

Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Shakib has made his international debut in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours clash against India in Colombo. The 20-year-old speedster has replaced Shoriful Islam in the playing eleven. Tanzim is an extremely talented pacer and has performed consistently in various age-group levels. He will look to impress everyone on the biggest stage. Here we look at his stats.

Impressive show at the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup

Tanzim was Bangladesh A team's highest wicket-taker at the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup with nine wickets. Overall, he was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Only the India trio of Nishant Sindhu (11), Manav Suthar (10) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (10) scalped more wickets than Tanzim. He had a superb average of 15.89. His best figures of 4/18 came against the Oman A team.

Lukewarm outing in the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League

Tanzim didn't have the best outings in the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League. The pacer claimed eight wickets in seven matches for the Sylhet Strikers (ER: 9.77). His team lost the final to Comilla Victorians and he had a forgettable outing, conceding 50 runs from his four overs. Tanzim's best figures of 3/22 in BPL came against Khulna Tigers, a match they won with ease.

A look at his List A numbers

Tanzim made his List A debut in March 2019. He has always been a bright prospect in the domestic scene and his stats reveal that. He has scalped 57 wickets in 37 List A matches at an average of 28.82. He maintains an economy of 5.44. Tanzim's tally includes a solitary fifer and three four-wicket hauls. He has claimed 39 wickets in 28 YODIs.

A look at his stats in other formats

Playing 12 First-Class matches, Tanzim has raced to 22 dismissals which includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. His best bowling figures in this format are 5/53. The youngster has amassed 25 wickets in 21 T20 clashes at an average of 23.32. His T20 economy of 8.42 is on the higher side. 3/9 remains his best bowling figures in the shortest format.

Tanzim featured in two U-19 World Cups

Tanzim's talent was spotted very early and he featured in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. He returned with seven wickets in six matches at 25.71 (ER: 4.57) as the Bangladesh U-19 team won the tournament. The young speedster represented Bangladesh in the 2022 U-19 World Cup as well. Tanzim had an underwhelming tournament claiming three wickets in four matches at an average of 39.

