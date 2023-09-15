Tilak Varma makes his ODI debut: Decoding his stats

September 15, 2023

Tilak Varma averages over 56 in List A cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

Tilak Varma has finally made his much-awaited debut in ODI cricket. He received his maiden ODI cap for India's Asia Cup Super Fours game against Bangladesh. Tilak impressed one and all during the T20I series against West Indies last month, which marked his international debut. The southpaw has become the 252nd cricketer to play ODI cricket for India. Here are his stats.

His impressive List A numbers

The 20-year-old has made a sensational start to his List A career. He has returned with 1,236 runs at 56.18 in 25 games with his strike rate being 101.64. The tally includes five tons and as many fifties. Tilak hammered 402 runs at 80.40 for Hyderabad in the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Moreover, his strike rate in the season was 118.23.

Impressive run in debut series

Though India suffered a 2-3 defeat in the WI T20I series, Tilak emerged as a major positive. With 173 runs at a strike rate of 140.65, he was the second-highest run-getter of the series (Average: 57.67). Though he has managed 1 and 0 in the following T20I series against Ireland, his exploits in the WI series were enough to earn him an ODI call-up.

Tilak's IPL exploits

Tilak emerged as one of the brightest talents in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He made his blade talk against several world-class bowlers. Tilak, a part of India's 2020 Under-19 World Cup squad, was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction. He smashed 393 runs at 36.09 that year and followed it up with 343 runs at 42.87 in 2023.

Tilak's performance for the U-19 team

He was part of the Indian squad that reached the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup final, where they were beaten by Bangladesh. Tilak played 23 games for India U-19 between 2019 and 2020. He amassed 661 runs at a decent average of 38.88. The southpaw struck one hundred and four fifties with his highest score being 110.

