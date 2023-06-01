Sports

Days after winning IPL 2023, MS Dhoni undergoes knee surgery

Dhoni led CSK to fifth IPL title

In a major development, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has undergone surgery on his left knee. According to the hospital and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sources, the operation was successful. As per a Cricbuzz report, Dhoni is fit and has been discharged from the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. On Monday, Dhoni led CSK to their fifth IPL title as they defeated Gujarat Titans.

Why does this story matter?

Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 season with a heavily strapped left knee. Although he did a fine job with the gloves, the 41-year-old was not swift while running between the wickets.

It was reported that Dhoni will seek medical advice from sports orthopedics in Mumbai to tackle his dodgy-left knee issues.

CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that Dhoni will likely undergo surgery.

Dhoni likely to recover in nearly two months

According to Cricbuzz, the CSK management had deployed its team doctor, Dr. Madhu Thottappil, to oversee Dhoni's treatment. Although the exact time of Dhoni's recovery is yet to be ascertained, it is understood that he could be in action in nearly two months.

Dhoni promised to return next year

After CSK won the final, Dhoni, during the post-match presentation, promised to return next season. He shrugged off retirement by stating, "It would be a gift for them to play one more season." "If you see it's the best time to announce retirement. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season."

Fifth IPL trophy for CSK

As mentioned, Dhoni guided CSK to the IPL title for the record fifth time, equaling Mumbai Indians's tally. 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 are the other seasons that saw CSK taste glory. Meanwhile, the veteran has now made 11 appearances in IPL finals, 10 with CSK and one with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. He has a 5-6 win-loss record in summit clashes.

A look at his IPL numbers

In IPL 2023, Dhoni scored 104 runs at 26. His strike rate of 182.46 was the third-highest among batters with at least 50 runs in the league. The most-capped player in IPL, the wicketkeeper-batter has overall raced to 5,082 runs in 250 games at 38.79 (50s: 24). His strike rate reads 135.92. 4,508 of Dhoni's runs have come in CSK colors.