MS Dhoni spotted reading Bhagavad Gita ahead of knee surgery

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 05:10 pm 1 min read

MS Dhoni was spotted reading Bhagavad Gita in a now viral picture

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best cricketers in the world and the ex-Indian skipper is known for his leadership skills. As he is currently basking in the glory of Chennai Super Kings's fifth IPL triumph, he was recently spotted in Mumbai reading Bhagavad Gita ahead of a knee surgery. The cricketer suffered a knee injury yet led CSK to another victory.

Dhoni might return for IPL 2024

"Dhoni mania" is real as fans paid tribute to the cricketer in every city the Chennai franchise played this year. Recently, the cricketer revealed that he will work on his fitness and try to return to the 22 yards in IPL 2024. Fans are eager to watch him grace the pitch. Here's wishing all the best for the knee surgery!

