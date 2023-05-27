Sports

Shubman Gill: Decoding his IPL 2023 season in numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2023, 04:31 pm 4 min read

Shubman Gill has slammed 851 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans talisman Shubman Gill has grown from strength to strength in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. he had an outstanding IPL 2022 and was pivotal to GT's triumph but this time he has upskilled himself on all fronts. He has taken his game to the next level, a level of growth that only a few expected from him. Here's more.

Most runs in IPL 2023

Gill's purple patch has allowed him to compile 851 runs in 16 innings this season. Gill's record-breaking 129 versus Mumbai Indians saw him surpass the tally of Faf du Plessis who managed 730 runs in 14 innings for RCB. The 22-year-old opener has smashed four fifties and three hundreds. This was his third century in four matches. He owns an impressive average of 60.78.

The second Indian player to score 800-plus runs

Gill's century allowed him to cross the 800-run mark this season, making him the second Indian batter to amass 800-plus runs in a single IPL season. Before this, only Virat Kohli had compiled 973 runs in IPL 2016. Overall, Gill is in third place, also behind Jos Buttler, who slammed 863 runs in IPL 2022. However, he has another game to overtake Buttler.

Breaking down Gill's IPL 2023 numbers across phases

As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has scored 320 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6) at a sensational 80.00. He has a strike rate of 146.11 in this phase. Gill has been dismissed four times in the PP overs. In the middle overs (7-15), Gill has 426 runs (SR: 158.36, Dismissals: 6). Across six innings in overs 16-20, Gill has 105 runs (SR: 187.50, dismissals: 4).

Third consecutive final for Gill

The young opener will feature in his third consecutive IPL final against CSK on May 28. Before this, he played a crucial knock of 45* against RR in the last season's final and guided GT to the trophy. Before that in IPL 2021, he slammed a crucial 43-ball 51 against CSK, while representing KKR. Although they didn't win, he gave his best.

Second-most runs at a stadium in a single IPL season

Gill relishes playing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and has slammed 533 runs in IPL 2023 at 76.14 (50s: 3, 100s: 2). Here are the batters with the most runs at a stadium in a single IPL season. 597 - Kohli in Bengaluru, 2016 533* - Gill in Ahmedabad, 2023 532 - Chris Gayle in Bengaluru, 2013 433 - David Warner in Hyderabad, 2019

Second fastest to 1,000 T20 runs in a calendar year

Gill has now become the second-fastest batter in T20 cricket to amass 1,000 runs in a calendar year. He has tallied 1,053 runs in only 22 innings in 2023, only behind Kohli, who completed 1,000 runs in 18 innings in 2016.

Fourth Indian with 100-plus boundaries in an IPL season

Gill has now become the fourth Indian to smash 100-plus boundaries in an IPL campaign. Gill has smashed 78 fours and 33 sixes in IPL 2023, taking his tally to 111. Kohli (122 boundaries in 2016) leads the show.

Third-highest run-scorer in IPL playoffs

Gill in these few years has compiled 435 runs in the IPL playoffs, making him the third-highest run-scorer in this phase of the competition. He is behind legends like Suresh Raina (714) and MS Dhoni (523) in the playoffs. Gill surpassed Shane Watson's tally of 389 runs in this phase. He averages 54.37 in only nine playoff encounters (50s: 1, 100s: 1).

Gill attained these records versus MI

Gill became the youngest to score a century in the IPL playoffs. Also, his 129 is the highest score in the IPL playoffs. He brought up his century in 49 deliveries, which is the joint-fastest in the playoffs. He also slammed 10 sixes during his knock of 129, which was the most by a batter in a particular inning in the playoffs.

Gill's IPL numbers and performance versus CSK

Gill has amassed 2,751 runs from 90 games in the IPL at 37.68. He has belted three tons and 18 fifties. He is the highest scorer for Gujarat, amassing 1,334 runs at 47.64. He has three tons and eight fifties, striking at 146.75. Versus the Chennai Super Kings, Gill has piled up 301 runs from 12 games at 27.36.