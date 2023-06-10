Sports

Sourav Ganguly to replace Ricky Ponting as DC's coach: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 10, 2023, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Sourav Ganguly will replace Ricky Ponting as DC's new head coach

Former BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season. Ganguly, who rejoined the outfit as the Director of Cricket will replace Ricky Ponting. According to a report in Sangbad Pratidin, DC will part ways with Ponting and appoint Ganguly as his successor.

Why does this story matter?

Ganguly joined DC earlier this year as the Director of Cricket as the franchise wanted to use his wealth of experience. He alongside Ponting couldn't do much this year as the David Warner-led team finished second last. However, it seems like DC have now decided to hand the reins to Ganguly as they expect him to revive the franchise again.

A look at Ganguly's tenure with Delhi Capitals

Ganguly joined DC as their advisor on March 2019, and since then he juggled roles. Later, he was appointed as the BCCI President on October 2019. Therefore, he had to leave his role at DC but after serving BCCI for more than three years, he returned to the franchise earlier this year. It will be interesting to see him in a head coach's role.

A look at Ponting's journey with the team

Ponting came to DC in 2018, after winning the title with Mumbai Indians. It was under his tutelage, DC reached the IPL finals for the first time in 2020. They continued that form and momentum in IPL 2021 by finishing at the top of the table. However, they lost both their playoff matches. DC haven't qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Looking back at Ganguly's IPL career

Ganguly started his IPL journey back in 2008 when he captained KKR. He blew hot and cold for the franchise as their captain. He remained with KKR for the first three IPL seasons before joining Pune Warriors India. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2012. Overall, he has smashed 1,349 runs in 59 IPL appearances at 25.45 (50s: 7).

Delhi Capitals finished ninth in IPL 2023

It was a very tumultuous ride for DC this year as their captain Rishabh Pant was unavailable and Warner stepped in as the new leader. They had a torrid start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing the first five games. Their first win came against KKR on April 20. Overall, they registered five wins out of 14 and finished ninth, just above SRH.

