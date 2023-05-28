Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's partnership stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 28, 2023

Gill and Saha added 523 runs together in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans are one of the best sides to grace the Indian Premier League (IPL). That is why they have made it to consecutive finals and will be aiming to defend their title against the Chennai Super Kings. Shubman Gill has been phenomenal this season, while Wriddhiman Saha has supported him in giving GT the perfect start throughout the season. Here's more.

The fifth most partnership runs in IPL 2023

Gill and Saha enjoy in the middle. While Saha tries to start aggressively and keep the runs flowing in the powerplay, Gill consolidates and sets himself up for the big knock. The GT duo has added 523 runs together this season, the fifth-most partnership runs in IPL 2023. They have stitched two fifty-run stands and a hundred-run partnership at an average of 32.68.

Fourth-highest partnership in IPL 2023

Gill and Saha have added 142 runs against LSG this season, which was the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket in IPL 2023. Gill was also involved in the third-highest partnership this season when he added 147 runs along with Sai Sudharsan against SRH. The top two slots are occupied by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for their 172 and 148-run partnerships.

Fourth most runs by a pair since IPL 2022

The GT duo has stitched 872 runs together since IPL 2022. They have scored the fourth-most IPL runs in this period. They are behind the top three pairings of Du Plessis and Kohli, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Saha and Gill have slammed seven 50-plus IPL partnerships since last season at an average of 32.29.

A look at their IPL 2023 stats

Gill is enjoying a tremendous season, having amassed 851 runs in 16 matches at an average of 60.78. He has slammed three hundreds in four innings along with four fifties. On the other hand, Saha has compiled 317 runs in 16 appearances this season at an average of 21.13. The wicket-keeper batter has smashed a solitary fifty along with three 30-plus scores.

Here are their overall numbers

Gill's sensational knocks this season has helped him race past 2,751 runs in 90 IPL appearances at an average of 37.68. He has compiled 18 fifties and three hundreds in the competition. While Saha has amassed 2,744 runs in 160 IPL fixtures at 24.72. The veteran wicket-keeper batter has smashed 12 fifties and a solitary hundred. Notably, Saha scored 317 runs in IPL 2022.

Their numbers in the powerplay in IPL 2023

Gill and Saha have been pretty decent within the field restrictions this season. Gill has amassed 320 runs in this phase with an impressive average of 80. Meanwhile, Saha has compiled 261 runs in the powerplay with a strike rate of 133.16.