SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram clocks his second ODI century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 12, 2023 | 10:00 pm 2 min read

Markram completed 1,500 runs in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Aiden Markram stole the show for South Africa in the third ODI against Australia at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Markram hammered his second ODI century and maiden hundred against the Aussies. He tore apart the Australian bowlers and helped the hosts post a formidable total of 338/6 in their 50 overs. He returned unbeaten on 102 from only 74 deliveries. Here's more.

A blazing knock from Markram

Markram came to the crease when SA lost both their openers after piling up 150 runs in 24 overs. He started showing intent right from the start as he added 76 runs with Reeza Hendricks and took the total beyond the 220-run mark. Later, he stitched a 63-run stand off 31 balls with Marco Jansen, adding the finishing touches to the SA innings.

Markram surpasses 1,500 ODI runs

Courtesy of a sensational hundred, Markram completed the milestone of 1,500 runs in ODIs. He eventually finished at 1,564 runs in 53 ODIs at an average of 34.75. Apart from smoking two tons, he has also amassed six fifties in this format. Markram has maintained a strike rate of 95.95. His highest ODI score of 175 came against the Netherlands in April this year.

Summary of the SA innings

After SA were invited to bat, their openers Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock added 147 runs together. Both slammed crucial fifties. Later Markram was involved in three crucial partnerships with Hendricks, Jansen and Sisanda Magala to post a total of 338/6 in 50 overs. Markram hammered his second ODI hundred.

A look at his form in ODI this year

Markram has been a standout batter for SA in this format in 2023. He has amassed 476 runs in nine matches at an impressive average of 68. The dasher has maintained a strike rate of 123.95. Among SA batters, only Bavuma with (637) has scored more runs this year than him. Both his centuries have come this year, while he also slammed a fifty.

