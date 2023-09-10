Adam Zampa claims his 8th four-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 10, 2023 | 01:01 am 1 min read

Zampa took figures worth 4/48 from nine overs, including a maiden (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian ace spinner Adam Zampa was instrumental in the second ODI versus South Africa at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Zampa took figures worth 4/48 from nine overs, including a maiden. His exploits helped the Aussies beat the hosts by 123 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Australia posted 392/8 in 50 overs before bowling SA out for 269 in 41.5 overs.

Four vital scalps for Zampa

Zampa claimed his first victim in the form of SA skipper Temba Bavuma (46), trapping him LBW. Aiden Markram then tried to go for a big shot but was held on. Zampa then got the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, who managed a 36-ball 49. A googly did Klaasen in. Zampa's last victim was Marco Jansen, whose reverse sweep didn't work.

Zampa races to 136 ODI scalps

Zampa has raced to 136 scalps at an impressive 28.08. Zampa has now surpassed former Australian pacer Damien Fleming, who managed 134 scalps, besides the late Andrew Symonds (133). Versus SA, the right-arm spinner has claimed 15 scalps from 14 games at 42.40. He took his maiden four-fer versus SA. In away ODIs (home of opposition), Zampa has 74 scalps at 28.05.

