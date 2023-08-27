Decoding Temba Bavuma's sorry stats in T20I cricket

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 27, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

Bavuma averages just 22.67 in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia will take on hosts South Africa in a three-match T20I series, starting on August 30. With the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in October-November, several prominent players from both teams have been rested. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma is set to play his first T20I after being removed as SA's T20I skipper. Here we decode his poor stats in T20I cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Bavuma became South Africa's ODI and T20I captain in 2021, replacing Quinton de Kock. However, the batter could not make substantial contributions with the bat. Owing to the same, Aiden Markram replaced him as the side's T20I skipper earlier this year. Bavuma, however, has been given another opportunity to improve his T20I numbers. Australian pacers can pose a tough challenge against him.

Second lowest average for a SA batter

Since his T20I debut in September 2019, Bavuma has scored just 635 runs in 32 innings at a paltry average of 22.67. Only former all-rounder Albie Morkel (21.18) has a lower average among SA players who have batted in at least 30 T20I innings. Bavuma's strike rate of 116.08 is the lowest in this regard. He owns a solitary fifty in the format.

His run across T20 World Cups

Bavuma led South Africa in two editions of the ICC T20 World Cup (2021 and 2022). The Proteas side could not make it to the knock-outs in both events. In the 2021 event, he could only manage 91 runs in five games at a paltry strike rate of 108.33. His numbers were even poor last year, 70 runs in five games (SR: 112.90).

His numbers while leading the team

Though South Africa have won 15 of their 25 T20Is under captain Bavuma, the 33-year-old has not fared well with the bat. Bavuma has scored just 386 runs in these matches at 18.38 with his strike rate being 107.22. The tally includes four ducks. Overall in T20 cricket, Bavuma has 2,414 runs at 28.06, with his strike rate being 123.47.

