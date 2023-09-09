Asia Cup 2023: Theekshana, Shanaka, Pathirana claim three-fers vs Bangladesh

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 11:48 pm 2 min read

Shanaka recorded his first three-wicket haul in ODIs since July 2019 (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the Super Fours Match 2 of the 2023 Asia Cup. This was their 13th successive win in the format. The likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, and Matheesha Pathirana were brilliant with the ball as they claimed three wickets apiece. Notably, Shanaka recorded his first three-wicket haul in ODIs since July 2019. Here are their stats.

Impressive spells from SL trio

Shanaka, who has not been bowling much in ODIs lately, dismissed both Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in quick intervals after the duo added 55 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim was his final victim. Pathirana opened his account with the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. He later dismissed tail-enders Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Theekshana dismissed Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, and Taskin Ahmed.

Economical spell from Shanaka

Shanaka kept things tight throughout the game and recorded figures worth 3/28 in nine overs. He has now raced to 27 wickets in 64 matches at an economy of 5.67. His maiden and only fifer came on his ODI debut against Ireland in June 2016. The batting all-rounder now owns seven wickets in six ODIs against the Tigers (ER: 4.57).

Maheesh Theekshana claims three

Theekshana was expensive from his standards, having returned with 3/69 in nine overs. He has now raced to 42 wickets in just 25 games at an economy rate of 4.49. He owns as many as four four-wicket hauls in the ODI format. This was his second ODI assignment against Bangladesh. He recorded 2/19 in his preceding outing.

Three-fer for Pathirana

Like Theekshana, Pathirana also went for runs as he claimed 3/58 in 9.1 overs. He also bowled a maiden. Pathirana has now raced to 12 wickets in nine ODIs at an economy rate of 6.07. The tournament opener saw the 20-year-old claim 4/32 against Bangladesh. He became SL's youngest bowler with a ODI four-wicket haul.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Kusal Mendis (50) and Pathum Nissanka (40) scored handy runs at the top. Sadeera Samarawickrama's career-best 93 meant SL finished at 257/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, the Tigers were reduced to 83/4. Though Hridoy (82) kept Bangladesh in the hunt till the end, SL eventually restricted them to 236/10.

