Asia Cup: SL beat Bangladesh, record 13th successive ODI win

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 11:21 pm 3 min read

Though Hridoy's fighting knock went in vain (Source: X/@ICC)

Extending their sensational run in the ODI format, Sri Lanka have defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the Super Fours Match 2 of the 2023 Asia Cup. This was their 13th successive win in the format. The likes of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama played crucial knocks for them. Meanwhile, Towhid Hridoy's fighting 82 went in vain. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Mendis (50) and Pathum Nissanka (40) scored handy runs at the top. Samarawickrama's career-best 93 meant SL finished at 257/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, the Tigers were reduced to 83/4. Though Hridoy kept Bangladesh in the hunt till the end, SL eventually restricted them to 236/10.

Successive ODI fifties for Mendis

Mendis showcased application on a challenging track and scored 50 off 73 balls. He has now raced to 3,092 runs in 109 games at an average of 31.87. His strike rate in the format read 84.57. The tally includes two tons and 24 fifties. Notably, this was Mendis's second successive fifty. He smoked a fiery 84-ball 92 against Afghanistan in his preceding outing.

Career best score for Samarawickrama

Samarawickrama ended up scoring 93 off 72 balls. This was Samarawickrama's fifth ODI fifty and also his highest score in the format. Playing his 20th ODI, Samarawickrama has raced to 550 runs at an average of 34.37. His previous highest score (82) was recorded against Ireland earlier this year. Four of his five ODI half-centuries have come this year.

Taskin races to 90 ODI wickets

Taskin Ahmed eventually returned with figures worth 3/62 in 10 overs. The right-arm speedster, who claimed a fifer on his ODI debut against India in 2014, has now raced to 90 wickets in 63 games at an economy of 5.41. The tally includes two fifers. Against Sri Lanka, he has raced to 14 wickets in nine ODIs with his economy being 5.72 (4W: 2).

Impressive start to Mahmud's ODI career

Hasan Mahmud recorded 3/48 in his eight overs. He has indeed made a stunning start to his ODI career. In 16 matches, he has raced to 24 wickets at an economy rate of 5.75. His only five-wicket haul in the format came against Ireland earlier this year. Notably, this was his maiden outing against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.

Another record-winning streak in ODIs

Sri Lanka have now won 13 consecutive ODIs, having earlier recorded their longest winning streak in the format (11). Overall, SL now have the second-longest winning streak in ODI cricket. They have surpassed South Africa (12 in 2005 and 2016/17). The Lankan team is now only behind Australia, who recorded 21 back-to-back wins in the 50-over format (2003).

Fourth ODI fifty for Hridoy

Hridoy scored 82 off 97 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries and a six. Playing his 13th ODI, Hridoy has raced to 442 runs at 40.18. His strike rate in the format reads 89.29. Notably, this was Hridoy's fourth fifty in the format. His highest score came in his ODI debut against Ireland earlier this year, having smoked 92 off 85 balls.

