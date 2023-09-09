Asia Cup: Towhid Hridoy smokes his fourth ODI fifty



Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023

Hridoy's 82 against Sri Lanka went in vain

Bangladesh's rising batting sensation Towhid Hridoy scored a fighting half-century in the 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka. He ended up scoring 82 off 97 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries and a six. Notably, Hridoy came to his side's rescue following a top-order collapse. His efforts, however, went in vain. Here we look at his ODI stats.

An innings of character from Hridoy

Chasing 258 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Tigers were off to a horrible start and were reduced to 83/4. Hridoy, who arrived to bat at number six, joined forces with Mushfiqur Rahim (29) and the duo added 73 runs for the fifth wicket. While the former was watchful early on, he swiftly shifted gears in the latter part of the innings.

Fourth ODI fifty for Hridoy

Playing his 13th ODI, Hridoy has raced to 442 runs at 40.18. His strike rate in the format reads 89.29. Notably, this was Hridoy's fourth fifty in the format. His highest score came in his ODI debut against Ireland earlier this year, having smoked 92 off 85 balls. Notably, the youngster's preceding scores in the ongoing Asia Cup read 2,0, and 20.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Kusal Mendis (50) and Pathum Nissanka (40) scored handy runs at the top. Sadeera Samarawickrama's career-best 93 meant SL finished at 257/9 in their 50 overs. In reply, the Tigers were reduced to 83/4. Though Hridoy kept Bangladesh in the hunt till the end, SL eventually restricted them to 236/10.

