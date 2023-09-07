Tim Seifert races to 4,000 runs in T20 cricket: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 07, 2023 | 12:11 am 2 min read

Seifert reached the landmark in the 4th T20I against England

New Zealand wicket-keeper-batter Tim Seifert has raced to 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the landmark in the 4th and final T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seifert smashed a 32-ball 48 as the Kiwis chased down 176 in the 18th over. He finished the series with 115 runs from four matches. Here are the key stats.

Seifert featured in his 50th T20I, completed 1,100 runs

Seifert, who has been on song of late, laid the foundation of NZ's chase with a 48-run knock. His 32-ball innings was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Seifert, who featured in his 50th T20I, completed 1,100 runs in the format during the chase. In a career spanning over five years, he has smashed 1,110 T20I runs at an average of 27.07.

Seifert completes 4,000 T20 runs

During the match, Seifert also completed 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the milestone in his 187th appearance in the shortest format. Besides playing for New Zealand, he has represented Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Trinbago Knight Riders, Galle Titans, and Northern Districts in T20s. Seifert has two tons and 22 half-centuries in T20s under his belt.

A look at his T20 stats

Seifert now has 4,0008 runs from 187 T20s at an average of 26.89. His strike rate reads 129.66. As many as 1110 of these runs have come in international games.

Seifert completed 1,000 runs in his 47th T20I

Seifert, who made his T20I debut back in February 2018, has not been a regular face in the XI. However, he has fared decently in the limited chances that have come his way. He touched the 1,000-run mark in his 47th game. His strike rate is 137.86. The tally includes eight fifties, with 88 being his highest score.

One of eight Kiwi batters with 1,100 T20I runs

Seifert is one of eight Kiwi batters with 1,100 T20I runs. He joined Martin Guptill (3,531), Kane Williamson (2,464), Brendon McCullum (2,140), Ross Taylor (1,909), Colin Munro (1,724), Glenn Phillips (1,559), and Devon Conway (1,248) on the elite list.

The summary of 4th T20I

Jonny Bairstow took England off to a flier after they elected to bat. He smashed a 41-ball 73. Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone were the only other English batters to smash over 20 runs. England compiled 175/8 (20). NZ kept the scoreboard in check despite losing a few wickets. Seifert, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman starred in their win. NZ won in 17.2 overs.

