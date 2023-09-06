Asia Cup, Imam-ul-Haq slams his 19th ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 06, 2023 | 11:57 pm 2 min read

Imam shared a stunning 85-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team opener Imam-ul-Haq slammed a match-winning 78 versus Bangladesh in a crucial Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash. Chasing 194 runs to win the match, Imam looked solid in his approach. He shared a stunning 85-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket. Pakistan chased down the score in just 39.3 overs. Rizwan finished on an unbeaten 63.

Another solid show by Imam

Imam shared a 35-run stand alongside Fakhar Zaman and another 39 runs alongside Babar Azam. Post that, he built his game beautifully and kept the scoreboard moving alongside Rizwan. Imam faced 84 balls and hit nine boundaries (4s: 5, 6s: 4). He has been batting well of late and this knock of substance will help his confidence as Pakistan aim to reach the final.

1,500 runs in Asia for Imam

Imam got past 1,500 runs on Asian soil when he scored his 15th run in the contest. He now has 1,563 runs at an average of 53.89. He hit his 13th fifty in Asia.

A look at his stats in ODIs

Imam is closing in on 3,000 ODI runs. He has amassed 2,967 runs at 51.15. He has nine centuries and 19 fifties. In three matches versus Bangladesh, Imam owns 261 runs at a splendid 87.00. Meanwhile, the stylish southpaw has clocked 913 runs in 17 games at home. He averages 57.06, having managed two tons and 8 fifties.

