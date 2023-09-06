Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim script this partnership record: Stats

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim script this partnership record: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 06, 2023 | 10:15 pm 2 min read

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Although the visitors lost by seven wickets, star batters Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put up a rescuing partnership. They added 100 runs for the fifth wicket after Bangladesh were reduced to 47/4. Despite this, Bangladesh were bundled out for 193. Here are the key stats.

A rescuing knock from Shakib

Shakib came to the middle after Bangladesh lost Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das for just 31 runs. Shakib held his end even though Mohammad Naim and Towhid Hridoy departed before the 50-run mark. Shakib then shared a 100-run stand with Mushfiqur, thereby bringing up his 54th half-century in ODIs. The Bangladesh skipper scored a 57-ball 53, a knock laced with 7 fours.

A defiant knock from Rahim

Rahim arrived in the center after Bangladesh were tottering on 47/4. They had lost Miraz, Das, Naim, and Hridoy by then. Rahim, along with Shakib, then rebuilt the Bangladesh innings, as the duo added 100 runs. The former then completed his 46th half-century in ODI cricket. He smashed an 87-ball 64 (5 fours) before falling to Haris Rauf.

Shakib and Rahim enter record books

As mentioned, Shakib and Rahim shared a century stand. The duo now has five century partnerships (joint second-most) for the fifth or lower wicket in ODIs. They now hold the second spot with the Indian pair of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Dhoni and Suresh Raina had six such stands, and they hold the top spot in this regard.

Share this timeline