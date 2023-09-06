Shakib Al Hasan completes 600 ODI runs against Pakistan: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 06, 2023 | 06:14 pm 1 min read

Shakib Al Hasan has become just the second Bangladesh player to complete 600 runs against Pakistan in ODI cricket. He attained this feat by scoring a 57-ball 53 in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against Pakistan in Lahore. Shakib rescued the Bangladesh innings with a century stand with middle-order batter Mushfiqur Rahim. Here are the key stats.

Shakib joins Tamim Iqbal on this list

As mentioned, Shakib is the second Bangladesh batter with 600 ODI runs against Pakistan. He now has 606 ODI runs against them, only behind Tamim Iqbal (684). Shakib smashed his fifth ODI half-century against Pakistan, now the joint-most for Bangladesh against this opposition, with Tamim. Notably, both Shakib and Tamim have faced Pakistan 17 times in the format.

A rescuing knock from Shakib

Shakib came to the middle after Bangladesh lost Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das for just 31 runs. Shakib held his end even though Mohammad Naim and Towhid Hridoy departed before the 50-run mark. Shakib then shared a 100-run stand with Mushfiqur, thereby bringing up his 54th half-century in ODIs. The Bangladesh skipper scored a 57-ball 53, a knock laced with 7 fours.

