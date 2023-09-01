Virat Kohli: Decoding his ODI stats versus Pakistan

Virat Kohli: Decoding his ODI stats versus Pakistan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 01, 2023

Kohli has two ODI tons against Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India take on arch-nemesis Pakistan in their 2023 Asia Cup opener. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this duel on September 2. Hailed as one of the finest batters of the current generation, Kohli has played several scintillating knocks against the Men in Green. Here we decode his ODI stats against Pakistan.

Two centuries against Pakistan

In 13 ODIs against Pakistan, Kohli has clobbered 536 runs at an impressive average of 48.72 with his strike rate being 96.22. The tally includes two fifties and as many tons. One of these tons came in the 2012 Asia Cup. He scored 183 in that duel, the highest-individual Asia Cup score to date. The other ton (107) came in the 2015 World Cup.

Highest-individual ODI score against Pakistan

Kohli's 148-ball 183 in the 2012 Asia Cup remains the highest-individual score against Pakistan in ODI history. No other Indian owns a 150-plus ODI score against Pakistan. The batter helped India chase 330 in that duel, the highest successful chase in Asia Cup history. Kohli's 183 is also the joint-third-highest ODI score in a run chase. He shares the spot with compatriot MS Dhoni.

His record in Asia Cup

Kohli has been sensational in the ODI events of the Asia Cup as he has smoked 613 runs in 11 games at 61.30. The tally includes three tons and a fifty. Only Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (6) and Kumar Sangakkara (4) have smashed more ODI tons in the continental event. His scores against Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs) read: 18, 5, and 183.

An average of 81.33 against Pakistan in T20Is

Kohli played a breathtaking 82*-run knock in his last assignment against Pakistan, in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Overall in T20Is, Kohli has clobbered 488 runs in 10 games against the Men in Green at a jaw-dropping average of 81.33. His strike rate in this regard reads 123.85. The tally includes five fifties with four of them coming in T20 WCs.

Kohli could become fastest to 13,000 ODI runs

Kohli can become the fifth batter to accomplish 13,000 ODI runs after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Sangakkara (13,975), Ricky Ponting (13,589), and Jayasuriya (13,364). Kohli's current tally stands at 12,898 runs in 265 innings at 57.32 (100s: 46, 50s: 65). He needs just 102 runs in his next 55 innings to eclipse Tendulkar as the fastest batter to accomplish the milestone.

